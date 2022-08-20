Empowering parents to build awesome whānau

Whānau in Te Tai Rāwhiti celebrated their newest Building Awesome Whānau graduates this week.

Māmā and graduate Lemo Leilua says, “I've never done this before but I loved every moment of it. I reckon any mum should try and do it.”

The course took place in a forest due to its focus on te whare tapa whā and its aim to build strong families in Te Tai Rāwhiti. Building a family on aroha, protecting the whānau and communication are just some of the values taught.

Facilitator Tui Keenan says Building Awesome Whānau is a te ao Māori-focused, wānanga-based programme that empowers parents to better support their whānau.

“There is a bit of stigma around the kaupapa but not this one because the title says it all. Everyone including me wants to build that awesome whānau.”

The programme aims to give parents in Aotearoa the right tools to empower their whānau and parents.. Drawing on mātauranga Māori, Building Awesome Whānau offers families a kaupapa unique to Aotearoa.

Graduating māmā Carolyn Johnson says the programme gave her a chance to “reflect and talk about different parenting styles.”

She says the course had a significant spiritual impact.

“With my taha wairua, I was I suppose average, but coming out of the bush I was way over the moon… You have to be there to experience it. It’s really uplifting.”