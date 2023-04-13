'Energy poverty' to add to cost of living crisis as winter arrives

The cost of living is expected to increase further as winter arrives and whānau face hiking energy consumption to warm their homes.

That leads to economists' concerns that whānau will be forced to choose between heating their homes, putting petrol in their cars and putting kai on the table.

Associate economics professor Matt Roskruge (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Tama) says rising energy bills result in energy poverty where whānau have to limit the quantity of power used. That can also affect other aspects of life.

"Cutting back on driving because you can't afford a tank of gas, or you're worried about the impact on the bills, and also cutting back on the technology we use. So we start to think about even the ability to afford the internet or to use technology in the home."

A warm and dry home, Roskruge says, has a big impact on whānau.

"It's really important that people are able to keep their homes warm and dry, that people are able to get the internet for their tamariki to be able to learn. And it's really important that people can afford the petrol they need to get to work, to get to school and also to participate in life.

Access to electricity

"Being able to participate in community activities, get back to your marae, back to those things around the community is really important as well. And that's where if you're cutting back on petrol, and you're starting to pull back on community and whānau living, that's a problem as well."

Roskruge says while the winter energy payments, which come in from May till October, help those on pensions and benefits, it is a short-term solution.

"Something the government probably needs to do is make sure that, as a minimum, all households have access to the electricity that they need to keep their homes warm and dry. We've seen changes in the rental standards. That would have made a bit of a difference in terms of people having the technology they need to cheaply heat their homes.

"Heat pumps are a cheaper way to make a warm, dry home so the government needs to continue putting pressure and find ways of making that technology affordable, and the right-sized heater too."

He also says whānau who are struggling to pay their bills should get in touch with their power providers or seek extra assistance where they can.

"I think quite often we struggle in silence and are reluctant to ask for help. A lot of companies do have ways of offering support. And if they don't, the government does. If you're starting to find that you're struggling with energy pricing and being able to heat your home, ask for help."