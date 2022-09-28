Energy revolution comes to Ngāti Wai

Work has begun to outfit eight Ngāti Wai marae with solar energy.

Te Rangi Paki o Ngāti Wai Solar Energy Project will install solar panels on marae in a partnership between the iwi and the private sector.

Te Poari o Ngāti Wai Raukura, Huhana Lyndon says it's a bright new day for the iwi, with work already underway on the first marae to receive the panels.

"The time has come, the sun is shining on the people of Ngāti Wai."

"There are eight marae along the coast of Ngāti Wai who are involved with Te Rangi Paki o Ngāti Wai, Mōkau being the first."

The initiative will make the iwi more energy-independent and is part of the $28 million pledged to the Māori and Public Housing Renewable Energy Fund. Te Poari o Ngāti Wai received almost $250,000 from the fund, and it's expected that through a partnership with Nau Mai Rā power company, the benefits of solar energy will be shared among whānau.

Surplus and discounted power

Surplus power from marae solar panels will be shared with rural homes under the kaupapa of Te Poari o Ngāti Wai known as Te Rangi Paki o Ngāti Wai, with a focus on households with kaumātua and whānau with tamariki. It's an avenue that allows whānau to receive discounted power from the energy produced from the marae.

Clive Stone of Mōkau marae believes this could be a great way to offset the rise in the cost of living.

"We hope it will extinguish our power bills, and relieve a bit of pressure on us, especially financially, with the cost of power now."

A total of 27 solar panels are being installed on the marae, which works out to about 15,000 kW hours a year. It's a huge amount of energy output for this small iwi on the east coast of Northland.

Ngāti Wai's partnership with Nau Mai Rā ensures the earnings of that energy output can be shared with whānau of the marae. The installation of the panels is left up to Cam Sangster and the crew at Huband's Energy.

"Most of the generated power goes back to the grid. The marae will be paid a small credit for that and, on top of that, the power provider that we are switching these marae to as part of this process is Nau Mai Rā, and it is doing a power-sharing deal."

Huhana says if whānau decide to get on board with Nau Mai Rā, then they will be eligible to get involved with the project.