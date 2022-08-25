Engineering grad loves career as kaitiaki of environment

University of Canterbury engineering graduate Alyce Lysaght believes engineers have the responsibility to protect the environment.

Lysaght (Ngati Ranginui, Ngaiterangi) has earned a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) degree along with a diploma in global humanitarian engineering, professional specialisation in natural resource engineering, minor in water and environmental systems engineering, and professional specialisation in natural resource engineering.

Lysaght said during her degree, "I learnt that not only is there an opportunity to understand engineering from an ao Māori perspective – it is integral to for us to design engineering solutions for all of Aotearoa.”

Lysaght was proactive in her studies participating in ENGMe! kaupapa for tauira Māori, and Te Akatoki (Māori Students’ Association) as the academic representative for engineering.

Lysaght also served in the University of Canterbury student volunteer army and started the ‘Māori in Engineering’ podcast.

When Lysaght started university, she didn’t know much about her Māori whakapapa and said that ENGMe! And Te Akatoki were a massive help.

Lysaght is now in Te Whanganui-a-Tara working as a graduate water engineer for the water assets teamat WSP Wellington, a sustainable engineering firm.

“My long-term career aspiration is to empower rangatahi to pursue engineering as a career, to believe in themselves and do what they set their minds to. Manaaki whenua, manaaki tāngata, haere whakamua – if we take care of the land and take care of the people, we will take care of the future.”