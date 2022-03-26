'Enormous tree' closes Tokomaru road

Credit / Tairāwhiti Civil Defence

More than 40 rural and other roads are still affected after heavy rain in Te Tairāwhiti, the local civil defence says.

"There is ongoing damage still happening across the region so we encourage people to heed the advice regarding staying off affected roads as much as possible," Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said on Saturday afternoon.

In the social media update, they said Wharf Road and Sheldon Road in Tokomaru are now closed "due to an enormous tree having fallen across the road."

An RNZ report says about 170 households in the region were left without power last night due to fallen lines.

Civil Defence said the latest advice from MetService is that while the heavy rain is expected to ease on Sunday morning, further heavy rain is likely to affect the north of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne on Monday and Tuesday.

