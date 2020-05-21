Enquiries on-going into assault on 69yo Hamilton koroua

A 69-year-old koroua was assaulted last night in Hamilton after asking his neighbours to quieten down their party.

Tiwai Watene says the neighbours were having a good time, but when the swearing started to get louder and louder he asked them to keep their noise down, before a partygoer jumped the fence.

Watene was taken to hospital for a check-up and was cleared of any serious injury.

A police spokepserson confirmed to Te Ao Māori that a 34-year-old man was taken into custody and enquiries are still ongoing.

Watene says the occupants of the house have since apologised for the incident.