Enterprise collective to showcase Māori products

A South Auckland social enterprise collective is teaming up with Shopify to showcase the top 50 Māori products in Aotearoa.

This weekend marks the start of a week-long event celebrating Māori businesses and entrepreneurs as part of Matariki.

Mel Tautalanoa (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Whakaue) is the CEO of Ngahere Communities, a social enterprises collective based at Manukau.

It offers digital services, co-designs programmes and provides training and support for Māori and Pasifika creators and entrepreneurs.

It also hosts an online shopping platform which will feature 50 of the most popular products by Māori and Pasifika brands including baby blankets, Maori books and art, and Māori language board games.

“This is a really easy match for us to showcase some of the amazing product that we have throughout Aotearoa.”