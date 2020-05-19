Entertaining kaumātua to beat the COVID-blues

“Front Yard Festivals” is an initiative from Māori Performing Arts company - Te Pou Theatre, where they are taking 10-minute performances directly to the bubbles of kaumatua in the Auckland Region.

“It is really simple, it is a free show and all you need to do is email us…. and we drive to your house, we will play a song for you, and we will get back in the car and go away," says Tainui Tukiwaho.

The initiative came about when the leaders of the group asked themselves how they can make light of the situation our country is, especially for our elders.

Organiser Tainui Tukiwaho says maintaining an emphasis social distancing during performance and rehearsals is vital, yet proving rather difficult.

Although they have booking at various rest homes, Amber and Tainui are hoping more people book to perform to kaumātua at their own homes.

Tukiwaho says, “It is really simple, it is a free show and all you need to do is email us and we drive to your house, we will play a song for you, and we will get back in the car and go away.”

Performances will be held between May 20-22 and May 25-29.