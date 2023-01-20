Entrepreneur shares secret to thriving cupcake business

Kadison Harris first started making cupcakes from Tiktok recipes during the first lockdown two years ago. Fast Forward almost two years, and she now has her own thriving business, Kaadsbakes - set up with a shop and a mobile trailer.

“I was just posting my cupcakes on my Instagram and people were like ‘Can you make me some?’

“So I did that for about a year and a half out of my mum's kitchen, and then, when lockdown finished, I decided not to go back to work, and just do this full-time instead,” Harris says.

The Hamilton-based 26-year-old says that, although she isn't "the best" at the admin side of things, it's her frosting that separates her cupcakes from the competitors.

“Most people use a buttermilk frosting but I use a cream cheese frosting, so I feel like that's the main difference between mine and others.

“In terms of the business side, I don't really know what I'm doing, to be honest. I just like making cupcakes.”

Harris says one of her long-term goals is to create a dry mix and sell them at supermarkets.

“Like how Edmonds does it,” she says.

“I want to be able to send frozen cookie dough out to large retailers. That's the goal.”