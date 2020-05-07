Environment Minister breaks down proposed RMA changes.

The government has announced plans that will allow the fast tracking of resource consents. The aim is to boost the economy as it enters a sharp downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new act, due to be passed in June will take away the ability of the public and councils to have an input into whether projects proceed. Instead this power will be given to a small panel of experts, chaired by an environment court judge. Environment Minister David Parker said that iwi will have the opportunity to make a written submission to this panel.

"They won't be able to appear personally in support of their submission. They'll have to rely the integrity of the panel to read it and properly take it into account," Minister Parker says.

This requirement will be universal. Anyone will be allowed to make a submission on any project going through the resource consent process. Minister Parker explained more about the people that would be on this panel.

"The panel itself will also have a decision making member who is experienced both in tikanga, but also will have knowledge of local iwi matters," Minister Parker says.

Parker says that this person, in most cases would be nominated by local iwi. He added that although the RMA processes will change, the principles in the RMA have not. These measures, he says, are required to stem the tide of job losses that will come. COVID-19 has brought on, he says, what has been predicted to be the worst recession in the last 100 years.