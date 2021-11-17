Epere fears Māori hit hard after Covid-19 case detected at tangihanga

A Pukekohe local has opened up about contacting Covid-19 in self-isolation at home. Tutepakiohewa Hera Epere says, "Just want a speedy recovery and covid-free with a negative test."



Also known as Aunty Hera, Tutepakiohewa Hera Epere, has a clear message for the 500 or more who attended two tangihanga in Pukekohe.



Te Ao Marama understands one of the tangihanga took place at an address in Pukekohe, which has become the source of the Covid-19. Despite following Ministry of Health guidelines and being fully vaccinated, Epere still contracted the virus.



"I am double vaccinated. I got my first dose back in February and the second dose in March and so glad that I am," Epere said.



Te Ao Marama understands there are now active Covid-19 cases in five Māori communities at the southern edge of the Auckland region including Pukekohe, Te Akau, Pōkeno and Meremere, which is located across on the other side of the southern border.

"Yes, many whanau are affected," Epere says. "My biggest concern is I don't want to be a Covid carrier to transmit it to other people."



Epere has been flooded with messages from whānau members who have contacted Covid-19. She confirmed a nephew and his young child under the age of five are also positive for Covid-19.