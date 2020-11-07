Equal pay changes significant for women, says Minister for Women

Photo / File

Changes to equal pay legislation are set to provide employees in female-dominated occupations with a clearer pathway to pay equity, according to Women's Minister Jan Tinetti.

Tinetti says the changes to the Equal Pay Act are significant for women and will have a positive impact on those in some of the lowest-paid occupations.

“No one should be paid less just because they work in a female-dominated occupation," she says.

“Achieving pay equity and putting more money in the hands of the lowest-paid workers has a significant positive impact on their lives, and is likely to have flow-on benefits to their whānau and the wider community."

The law changes make it easier for unions and individual employees to raise a pay equity claim directly with an employer.

There are currently more than 86,000 New Zealanders progressing 15 pay equity claims in education, health and the public sector.