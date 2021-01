Ngātiwai has again teamed up with Eric Rush and New World Regent to help ease the stress and pressure on health care workers and those being tested at testing stations across the region.



A contingent of Ngātiwai staff picked up carloads of water and fruit for distribution in Mangawhai, Ruakākā and Whangārei. New World supermarket owner and former All Black Eric Rush says it is the role of New Zealand-owned supermarkets to step up in times of need.