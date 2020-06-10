Eruption of Mount Tarawera, 134 years on.

The violent eruption of Mount Tarawera 134 years ago was commemorated today by descendants of the iwi which lost many of its people as lava rained down.
The iwi lamented its loss today, with the mountain quiet and peaceful in the background.
