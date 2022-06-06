Estelle Leask's kaitiaki work saving native species honoured

Estelle Leask became a solo mother at the age of 16. Back then there wasn't as much support as today and she lacked a good educational foundation - but she did have a passion for the natural environment.

“That led me down the path to being the kaitiaki that I am today," she said.

Leask (Ngāi Tahu, Whakatōhea, and Ngāti Ruanui) is now the chair of the Bluff Hill/Motupohue Environment Trust, and she made the Queen's Birthday Honours List today, becoming a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to conservation and Māori.

Leask said that her greatest achievement is the establishment of Te Korowai Whakahau, the native plant nursery in Bluff.

“It has been an ambition for our environment trust. Our focus has been on predator control for many years and one of the goals was to create a native plant nursery.

“This is to help restore habitat and keep what we already have, which is not a lot left.”

At Matariki Leask will be with Te Rūnanga o Awarua at Te Rau Aroha Marae where they will be placing some beautiful carvings around the pā site.

“When people visit, they will learn about our legends and whakataukī around Matariki in the deep south and Tau Nui Te Rangi (Aurora Australis). Lots of things planned and lots of kai as well.”