'European Settlers Day' postponed

European Settlers Day organiser Tony Waugh has postponed the event. Photo / David Unwin / Stuff

Organisers of the planned European Settlers Day originally scheduled for Waitangi Day have postponed the event.

The group organised the Settlers Day celebration, in the Manawatū town of Kimbolton Without consulting mana whenua Ngāti Kauwhata.

Posters celebrating European settlers appeared around the city, with no mention of mana whenua.

Some on social media claimed there was no history of Māori in the area.

Having since met Ngāti Kauwhata, the group's steering committee has now announced the event's postponement.

"Despite widespread support from the community and iwi, due to too many uncertainties and the potential for disruption and conflict that has arisen around the event being held on Waitangi Day, the organisers have put the community’s safety as their top priority, and have decided to postpone the event until a future date can be set." the group wrote in a statement to media.

"Kimbolton is a community where there has always been a good relationship with local Manawatū iwi through work and sport, one which we wish to continue to foster, and a recent meeting with Ngāti Kauwhata reaffirmed our commitment for both communities to work together towards the common good," it said.