Everything you need to know about One Love 2021

One Love organiser Pato Alvarez says the support from people buying tickets for next February's festival has been “incredible.”

“People are buying tickets even faster than last year. People want to go out and have a good time and enjoy themselves. After being in insolation people deserve to have a good time and that’s what we're here for.”

Alvarez says One Love 2021 in February will include ticket tracing so that organisers can contact people in case of a Covid-19 emergency.

“All of the promoters in New Zealand came to an agreement to support the government. We are going to implement this tracing by the ticketing. Tracking people by the tickets is going to stay forever and be part of the policy for events now,” says Alvarez.

Some international acts have already been lined up, despite the New Zealand borders being closed.

“We already have four or five international bands ready to come. They're ready to sign - it’s just going to be a matter of whether we can get them into the country or not.”

Alvarez says in the past half of the acts at One Love have come from overseas but this year he is saving space for six international performers or bands.

“We don't know what's going to happen in the next three or four months, so we are hoping we can get them in even if they don't want to do quarantine, they are prepared to do quarantine.”

Having fewer international acts will also mean that New Zealand artists will have time to shine.

“We've got enough talent in New Zealand. We're going to go with the best of the best of New Zealand reggae groups. It’ll probably be the biggest New Zealand lineup ever.”

Alvarez says he has a goal to host One Love on three continents around the world in the next three years.

“We always support Aotearoa reggae music. So we're going to be travelling with the New Zealand bands to different continents and also invite the local bands.”

He says the New Zealand culture will continue to attract people from overseas to attend One Love in Aotearoa.

“We're actually delivering one of the biggest festivals in the country and that’s mainly Māori to Polynesians and we're very proud of that. I think the culture and the movement that we've created is so big it’s not just representing us in New Zealand, it's representing us worldwide.”

VIP tickets for One Love 2021 have been sold out but general admission tickets are still available.