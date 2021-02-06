Everything you need to know for One Love 2021

Thousands of people around the country have come together in Tauranga today for one of the world's biggest reggae festivals, One Love.

Organiser Pato Alvarez says One Love has sold out for the seventh consecutive year, with the crowd of 20,000 making it the biggest reggae festival in Australasia.

“We are super proud of the movement we have created and can't wait to show everyone what we have in store this year," he says.

Some of the lead acts performing at the Tauranga Domain this weekend, include Kora, Stan Walker, Maimoa, Sammy J, Fat Freddy’s Drop, L.A.B and 1814.

Set times for One Love 2021 / Source: Pato Entertainment

Due to Covid-19, there are fewer international acts performing this year. Alvarez says if the acts announced earlier in the year could not get in the country they will automatically be moved to the 2022 festival.

“We are excited to welcome back these artists when they can return,” he says.

However, FIJI is still performing at the festival this weekend.

“Fiji is a huge festival favourite and we can't wait to welcome him back on the One Love stage. After two weeks in quarantine, he is absolutely buzzing to play for everyone.”

Over the past week, the set times have changed. Originally, Sons of Zion were scheduled to close Sunday’s show but has since been swapped with L.A.B after a demand from the public.

“With some members of Sons of Zion coming from Australia, we needed to factor in all scenarios. If they were based in the South Island, they wouldn't get to Tauranga in time to perform at One Love, says Alvarez.

“Now that we know where they are placed, we have been able to make some adjustments to the set times. We are pumped to have Sons of Zion and L.A.B sending out One Love 2021 with a bang.”

Covid-19 safety precautions.

Alvarez says One Love is following all health and safety regulations.

“We will have masks and sanitation stations throughout the festival as well as the C-19 Sani Squad onsite giving out sanitiser.”

The C-19 Sani Squad at Waka Ama Nationals 2021. Photo / File.

The Sani Squad will walk around the festival offering people hand sanitiser and allowing them to log in to the Covid-19 contact tracing app.

Festival-goers are encouraged to bring hand sanitiser, download the Covid-19 contact tracing app and sign in on arrival at the venue.

One love hacks and what to bring:

1. Good vibes

Bring your best attitude to chill out with your closest mates surrounded by thousands of other people vibing together to the music of some of the world’s top reggae artists.

2. Hats and sunblock

Bring your sunblock and wear a pōtae. You don’t want your weekend to be ruined by getting sunburnt!

According to MetService, on Saturday and Sunday temperatures are expected to reach up to 24 degrees with light winds.

But Alvarez says, bring warm clothes for when the sun goes down and if the wind picks up.

The weather looks perfect for the festival! Source / Metservice

3. Hand sanitiser

It’s no secret that being at a festival can get a little paru! So pack some hand sanitiser to keep clean, e te whānau!

4. Bum bag

Having a small bag will help you keep smaller items, like your hand sanitiser, cell phone, and ID, easier to find and keep everything nice and compact. There’s nothing worse than losing a phone at a festival!

“Pack light to get through the festival security checks quicker,” says Alvarez.

These guys were on to it with their bags at One Love last year! Source: Te Ao

5. Empty reusable water bottle

Alvarez has asked festival-goers to pack an empty reusable water bottle, “To help us minimise waste and save the planet. We will have plenty of refillable water stations on site.”

6. Water spray bottle

Another favourite at the concert are water spray bottles to spray water on your body. This is for those especially keen to get at the front of the stage where you a.k.a the sweat-pit. On that note, you better wear deodorant; preferably antiperspirant.

The Warewhare is selling spray bottles for three bucks. Get it! Source / The Warehouse

7. Identification

No ID, no entry. One Love is R18 so remember to pack your ID with you when entering the gates. The only forms of ID accepted are NZ driver’s license, passport, or HANZ R18 cards.