Ex-Warriors coach Daniel Anderson hospitalised after serious beach accident

Source / Sky Sports

Former Warriors coach Daniel Anderson is in hospital after suffering a serious injury while bodysurfing north of Sydney.

He was dumped on his neck by a big wave while on holiday with his family at Soldiers Beach on the NSW Central Coast.

The Sydney Morning Herald says the injury caused the 55-year-old to suffer a cardiac arrest.

Anderson is on a ventilator and is said to be in a stable condition at Royal North Shore Hospital.

He is the recruitment manager at the Sydney Roosters.

Anderson was Warriors coach from 2001 to 2004, taking the club to its first grand final in 2002, which they lost to the Roosters 30-8.

He also coached the Kiwis between 2004 and 2005.