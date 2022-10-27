Exceptional Māori business leaders recognised

The 16-year-old chief executive behind the largest poi manufacturer in the world is one of the eight winners who will be awarded tonight at the sold-out Ngā Taumata Rau: Aotearoa Māori Business Leaders Awards.

The awards, which recognise and celebrate outstanding Māori excellence and success in business, are run by the University of Auckland Business School.

Business school associate dean, Māori Dr Rachel Wolfgramm, says, “the awards not only raise awareness of Māori business success, but they also help inspire our own tauira to take their place in a growing economy grounded in Māori worldviews."

The winners are:

Te tohu mō te Kaiārahi Rangatahi Māori i te ao Pakihi: Young Māori Business Leader award.

This award recognises a person under 30 who has achieved significant success in their career and inspires others to succeed as a new generation of leaders.

Winner: Georgia Latu (Kai Tahu, Ngāpuhi).

When Latu was 12 years old, she started a poi business with her whānau in her lounge. Today she is the 16-year-old CEO behind Pōtiki Poi, the largest poi manufacturer in the world.

Te tohu mō te Kaiārahi Rakahinonga Māori: Māori entrepreneurial leader award.

This award recognises a person who has created/built/is building a successful business that's recognised internationally, driving innovation and entrepreneurship.

Winner: Tama Toki (Ngāti Rehua, Ngāti Wai, Ngāpuhi).

Toki is the founder and chief executive of the Aotea brand, which includes businesses focused on therapeutic skincare and the efficient generation, storage and distribution of renewable energy.

Tama Toki

Te tohu Taumata Rau.

This award specifically recognises an iwi, hapū, or marae-based business with a strong cultural ethos portrayed in the global arena.

Winner: Kono NZ LP.

An associated business of Māori-owned Wakatū Incorporation, Kono is a food and beverage producer and exporter of premium wine, seafood, craft beer, fruit and natural fruit bars.

Te tohu mō te Whakatairanga i te Kete Aronui i te ao Pakihi Kaitiaki business leader award.

This award recognises a business that promotes and achieves environmentally sustainable outcomes.

Winner: Aotea.

The Aotea brand includes businesses focused on therapeutic skincare and the efficient generation, storage and distribution of renewable energy.

Te Tohu Whakanuia te Rangatira a Mānuka Henare.

This award is in honour of the late Māori academic Dr Mānuka Henare. It recognises education, service and leadership that has positive local and global impacts for Māori and indigenous communities.

Winner: Para Kore Marae Incorporated.

Para Kore is a Māori organisation that empowers and supports marae and organisations to reduce waste.

Te tohu Kairangi mō te Ihorei Pakihi Māori: outstanding Māori business leadership award.

This award recognises a kaupapa Māori business that has achieved significant success that demonstrates transformation in their industry, sector or community.

Winner: North Drill.

North Drill is a fast-growing Whangarei-based drilling company that works to improve the wealth and well-being of its people.

Te tohu Rātā Whakaruruhau a te Kahurangi Mira Szászy: Dame Mira Szászy lifetime award.

This award recognises a person who has an exceptional long-standing record in governance.

Winner: Robin Hapi, CNZM (Ngāti Kahungunu).

Hapi has held a range of governance and executive leadership positions of importance for Māori development. He remains engaged in various projects involving Māori, community, sporting, educational and environmental initiatives.

Te tohu Kairangi mō te Kaiārahi Pakihi Māori: outstanding Māori business leader award.

This award recognises a person who has achieved exceptional success in their career and demonstrated outstanding leadership whose influence extends beyond the confines of their role.

Winner: Steve Saunders (Ngāi Te Ahi, Ngāti Ranginui).

Saunders is an innovative agri-tech entrepreneur who thinks big in his quest to solve challenges to feed the world with smart automation and intelligent robotics while upholding the value of kaitiakitanga, guardianship of the environment.