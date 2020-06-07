Excitement mounts with 16 days of no new Covid cases

There are no new cases of Covid-19, making it 16 days since the last new case was reported, the Ministry of Health says.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504. The ministry's latest figures report 130 of these cases are Māori and 81 Pacific Islanders.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1,481, with no one now in hospital-level care.

Only one case remains active.

Eight significant clusters have been closed.

The ministry says a cluster is considered closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (28 days) from the date when all people with Covid-19 have completed isolation.