Exciting close to Auckland Polyfest

ASB Polyfest is into the final hours of the four-day festival in which Auckland secondary schools celebrate Māori and Pacific culture.

Twelve of the fourteen schools battling it out on the Māori Stage have already performed today, with TWK o Hoani Waititi Marae the most recent group to have taken the stage.

TWK o Hoani Waititi Marae, Waiata Tira - 2021 ASB Polyfest.

Te Whānau o Tupuranga - Kia Aroha College and Te Kapuranga - James Cook will close out the final day's performances.

Prize Giving is due to take place about 6pm.

Te Reo is live streaming performances from the Māori Stage, with highlights available on the Māori Television website.