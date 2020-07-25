EXCLUSIVE –Māori family that allegedly fled self-isolation facility in Hamilton speaks to Te Ao.

Te Ao has spoken with the family who claim they are the party that fled a self-isolation facility in Hamilton last night.

The whānau say that they had returned from overseas to attend the tangi of a family member, and that their first application for an exemption to attend the tangi was declined. After Covid-19 tests for the whānau of five returned a negative result, they re-submitted an application on compassionate grounds.

Te Ao interviewed the family yesterday and initially planned to run a story on the family's predicament, however the whānau requested the interview not be published, fearing the second application for exemption would be jeopardised. Te Ao agreed not to publish the interview in accordance with the family’s wishes.

The family reached out to Te Ao producer Heta Gardiner this morning, confirming that they were the family that fled, and that at least one from the group will be appearing in court tomorrow.

Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation and quarantine, is expected to address this matter in a live press conference at 11am this morning.

Speaking at that press conference, Minister Megan Woods, who is in charge of managed isolation and quarantine, said, "While we can understand their grief, we cannot allow one tragedy to turn into a tragedy for hundreds by allowing Covid-19 any opportunity to get back into our communities.

"As we have always said, keeping Covid contained at the border relies on the managed isolation system operating within strict rules and parameters. This requires returnees to comply with the rules and these people broke the rules."

Commodore Webb told media the family which arrived from Brisbane on 21 July had requested an exemption on arrival.

“Upon arrival, they requested an exemption to spend time with a family member and a recently deceased close relative and to attend the funeral. This request was declined as the health risk was deemed too high at that point in time noting that they had not yet conducted a day 3 test.

"A further request was made yesterday to view the body ahead of the funeral and a detailed plan was being considered to enable this to happen. This involved extensive work, discussion with iwi, Māori wardens, police and the funeral home itself.

"At 6.15pm last night the family were contacted by my team and advised that we were actively considering their application and doing everything we could to support it. They were made aware that the application process was looking positive and that they would be given a decision by 8pm last night."

After detailing the circumstances surrounding the escape and the return of the family to the facility, Commodore Webb said, “These facilities are not prisons and neither should they be. This was a premeditated and planned attempt to break the law and leave this facility.”