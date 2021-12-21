Exhibition of exquisite raranga pieces goes on display in Ōtautahi

Some of the world's most exquisite Māori cloaks, tukutuku panels, tāniko, kete, footwear, hats and necklaces, all made by master weavers, are under the one roof in a new exhibition profiling the work of Te Kāhui Whiritoi, a collective of senior Māori artists.

Te Puna Waiora: The Distinguished Weavers of Te Kāhui Whiritoi is the first show of its kind.

Former governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy, academic Ngāhuia Te Awekōtuku and some of the world-class weavers whose work is celebrated at the exhibition attended the opening in Ōtautahi last Friday.

Christchurch Art Gallery curator Nathan Pōhio says the importance of raranga within Te Ao Māori cannot be overstated.

“It provides ways to understand the world. Without this knowledge and technology, many traditional customs and cultural narratives risk falling away.

“Within traditional Māori society, raranga was part of everyday existence clothing, kete, tukutuku, pōhā, fishing nets, rope and hīnaki all contributed to the sustainability of Māori life. Today, raranga thrives, and continues to support sustainable action and engagement with the environment, remaining true to the mātauranga Māori, tikanga and kawa established at its beginning.”

The exhibition is a partnership between Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū and Te Roopu Raranga Whatu O Aotearoa, with support from Toi Māori.

Te Kāhui Whiritoi collective was formed in 2006 by Te Roopu Raranga Whatu o Aotearoa and Toi Māori Aotearoa to acknowledge the mana and contribution to raranga of the senior master weavers of Aotearoa.

“Te Puna Waiora is the first exhibition in the world to celebrate the great mana of te Kāhui Whiritoi, these senior Māori weavers, and the complexity and beauty of their work,” Mr Pōhio says.

"Early masters, like Diggeress Te Kanawa, broke with tradition by sharing exclusive practices among one another beyond their own iwi or hapū."

Te Puna Waiora showcases work by te Kāhui Whiritoi members Cath Brown, Emily Rangitiaria Schuster, Whero o te Rangi Bailey, Te Aue Davis, Matekino Lawless, Eddie Maxwell, Saana Waitai Murray, Riria Smith, Toi Te Rito Maihi, Ranui Ngarimu, Reihana Parata, Connie Pewhairangi-Potae, Madeleine Sophie Tangohau, Mere Walker, Pareaute Nathan, Sonia Snowden and Christina Hurihia Wirihana.

A hardcover book to mark the exhibition has also been released, including photo illustrations, essays and stories in te reo Māori and English by the master weavers themselves, and their descendants.

Te Puna Waiora: The Distinguished Weavers of Te Kāhui Whiritoi opened on Friday and runs through to April 2022, at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū.