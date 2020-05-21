Exhibition of moko kauae by wahine Māori

Māori photographer Putaanga Waitoa (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Kuki Airani) has opened up an art exhibition in Hastings that displays photographs of women wearing moko.

Receiving her own moko kauae last year, Waitoa says the only resources on moko kauae she could find were written from Pākehā authors.

Waitoa hopes that the exhibition will be a reliable resource on moko kauae for Māori from Māori.

The exhibition opened on March 16 was closed for Lockdown and has re-opened this week until June 6.