Expectant father left hospitalised after brutal attack at Australian pub

Haimona Tawha (Ngāti Māhanga, Waikato Tainui, Ngāti Raukawa) had to be rushed to hospital after he was beaten by a group of men outside the Windaroo Tavern in Queensland, Australia, during his shift as a security guard at the establishment.

The 28-year-old is in intensive care at Princess Alexandra Hospital, with shattered cheekbones, a broken nose, a fractured jaw, broken ribs, and a fracture on his C2 vertebrae.

Doctors initially told Tawha's whānau that hwould e will be permanently blind as a result of the injuries sustained.

"It was absolutely shattering," his sister Estella Davis says.

"The initial shock and just not being able to awhi him or know how to do that was the hardest part for us."

Haimona Tawha in hospital. Source/whānau

Tawha, who works three jobs to support himself and his partner who is six months pregnant with their first child, began his shift at the tavern at 7 pm on Friday.

According to Davis, who spoke exclusively to Te Ao Māori News, Tawha was attacked by five men towards the end of his shift, early Saturday morning.

"He was trying to stop a fight, and five of the men who were a part of it turned against him," she says she was told.

"From the information that I have at the moment, there has not been any arrest made but an investigation is underway," Davis says.

She is sure that there were no racial motives behind the attack.

"They were Polynesian, so I think it was just a matter of them being heavily intoxicated," she alleges.

Tawha has been in hospital for four nights now, in a stable condition, with no known damage to his brain.

"He can't open his mouth but he is able to communicate.

"He's still cracking jokes where he can, which brings a lot of light to our life at this very dark time," Davis says.

Haimona Tawha and his partner Tereza are expecting their first child in rhree months

After a re-examination today, his whānau was informed that he will have limited vision from his left eye but they will need to remove his right eye.

"it is a little bit of a silver lining for us. Knowing now that it's not as bad as we thought, it just means we can park it for a bit until we get some solid results."

The whānau are trying to raise $50,000 to pay for medical bills and to support his partner and soon-to-be-born daughter Raiden.

"Oh man, honestly our whānau have no words for how grateful we are for the support of our community and even strangers. It's incredible."

Te Ao Māori News has asked for comment from Beeneigh Police Station and is awaiting its response.