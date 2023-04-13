Experienced trio round out all-male Black Ferns coaching staff

An all-male coaching lineup has been confirmed for the World Champion Black Ferns ahead of the sides' first training camp next week.

Tony Christie, Steve Jackson and Mike Delany will join Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting in guiding the Black Ferns into the future, beginning with four tests this year.

Christie lead Matatū to the Super Rugby Aupiki title this year and will have a focus on defence and counterattack under Bunting.

Former Māori All Black player and assistant coach Jackson will be in charge of the set piece and restart aspects of the games,

Delany, a former All Blacks first-five, and Bay of Plenty Steamers head coach will lead the Black Ferns attack.

Bunting said he was looking forward to working alongside a quality group of coaches.

“We are fortunate to have such an abundance of quality coaches putting their hands up to coach the Black Ferns, which is hugely exciting for our women’s game. The trio of coaches we have had the privilege of appointing are all committed to enhancing the Black Ferns legacy. \

"Each will assist in allowing our players to play a brand of rugby unique to the Black Ferns, through their passion, innovation, and abundance of knowledge.”

Christie said it was an honour to join the Black Ferns coaching group.

“I am really excited for the opportunity to further add to the Black Ferns legacy. It’s been a dream to coach at this level since I started out in grassroots rugby. There is massive potential within the Black Ferns, and I believe this team has the ability to play a style like no other.”

Jackson, who is a former Manu Samoa head coach, is excited to now contribute to the Black Ferns's history.

“The Black Ferns are a team that enjoy what they do, while their team culture and environment are really authentic. It has been a driver for me to coach a national side, so it means a lot. I am looking forward to bringing plenty of energy and a few different ideas to the table.”

Delany says it's a privilege to be a part of a national side once again, and linking up with former Steamers teammate Bunting in the process.

“I am hugely grateful to Bay of Plenty Rugby, and Allan, for the opportunity to be a part of the next chapter for the Black Ferns. While this is something new for me, I know I will be able to assist the professional growth of this team both on and off the field.”

The trio replace Wes Clarke and Whitney Hansen who helped Wayne Smith lead the Black Ferns to World Cup glory last year.

“Wes and Whitney have been great contributors to the Black Ferns success. Wes has been a huge part of the Black Ferns programme, his dedication to this team has been outstanding. I know he will be a huge asset to the New Zealand Under 20’s squad as they embark on their Under 20 World Rugby Championship this year and I look forward to seeing his continued success," Bunting says.

“Congratulations also to Whitney on her recent appointment as Matatū Head of Rugby. It is a fantastic opportunity and I know she will relish the challenge and is excited for the prospect to continue her growth as a programme leader.”

Former Black Ferns Sevens Team Manager Jenelle Strickland will also ted as Team Manager.

Strickland holds an abundance of experience, having managed the Tasman Mako in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC for four years before her appointment with the Black Ferns Sevens, which she held for a further four years, including working alongside Bunting.

Strickland would take up a critical leadership role in the team, Porter said.

“Jenelle has been a fantastic contributor to our game over the years, she has a wealth of knowledge and is an exceptional operator. She will play a critical role within the leadership of the Black Ferns, and we look forward to seeing what she will achieve.”

The Black Ferns will assemble early next week for their first Black Ferns camp following last year’s Rugby World Cup success.