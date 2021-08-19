Expert urges Kiwis - don't get complacent

“Worrying” - that's the warning from one expert after revelations the highly contagious delta variant may have been spreading across Aotearoa for two weeks.

“We’ve been getting pretty complacent,” University of Auckland microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

“We’ve had several near misses and we know that plenty of people have not been getting tested if they’ve had symptoms, and we’ve been really slack about using the Covid tracer app.”

Wiles says the complacent attitude New Zealanders have is partly because of how well the country has done in containing the virus so far.

"We just have to remember that we can't take that for granted, that we are part of our response and while we got all of those essential workers at the border who are working to keep us safe, it's our job to get tested if we do have any symptoms."

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health increased locations of interest to 69 highly trafficked churches, eateries, the Auckland casino and Lynn Mall among them. The ministry also added an August 3 location, the Sumthin Dumplin restaurant in central Auckland.

Dr Wiles encourages all to get vaccinated despite the spread of “misinformation" about the vaccine.

"It is a great protection for you, your family and your community," she says.