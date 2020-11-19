Extreme sports athlete 'scooting' his way to the top

V'Chay Hemopo is a NZ representative for extreme scootering and is currently preparing for an international competition in Australia, for the third year in a row.

The 13-year-old scooter phenomenon has been working on his craft since he was six-years-old, and has already mastered some of the most advanced manoeuvres.

“I do a lot of flip combos, flairs, fly out tricks and rail tricks.

“Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to ride for Mad Gear, and now I'm sponsored by them," V'Chay says.

V'Chay Hemopo backflipping at his local skate park. Source / Supplied

Father, Ray Hemopo (Ngāti Rangi, Te āAti Haunui-a-Papārangi) says he is fully supportive of his son's extreme sports endeavours, even though it sees them forking out hundreds of dollars every month.

"It’s really underrated as a sport though a lot of the stuff they do on a scooter is amazing.

"It can get really expensive, about $300-500 dollars for a scooter, and we go through one every month," Hemopo says.

For rugby it's the All Blacks, for Basketball, the Tall Blacks - but what is the pinnacle for Extreme Scooter athletes?

“Being a pro rider will be a great next step but I think the pinnacle will be where "R Willy" is at.

"He rides for Nitro Circus and he’s got his own park called R Willy Land."

V'Chay will compete in Australia in January 2021.