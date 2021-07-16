Facebook partners with Māori Business Network

Whāriki, the Māori business network, has partnered with social media giant, Facebook, in its efforts to assist small Māori companies with their business ventures.

Whāriki chair Heta Hudson says although most Māori businesses are on Facebook, they are not using the full potential of what’s available.

“What we want to be able to do is to is unlock all the tools that the Facebook platform has to offer.

“It’s about helping them set that platform up, and for those more sophisticated, there a few new tricks that we’re telling people about today that Facebook is launching in New Zealand.”

The event was held in Tāmaki, and another one is to take place in Whangārei next Thursday.