Failed attempt to blow up Chartwell ATM led to bomb squad callout

Police have removed remnants of home-made explosive devices from near a Chartwell Shopping Centre ATM.

The devices were discovered earlier today and police immediately cordoned off the mall and three surrounding streets. A Defence Force bomb unit was called to help.

The Police later said there was a possibility two devices had already detonated before they were notified. They say no one was injured but the ATM could have been damaged as a result.

Footage provided by Newshub shows explosive experts on the scene along with emergency services.