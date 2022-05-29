Fall in new Covid cases as nine deaths reported

The Health Ministry is reporting 4,841 new community cases today, a decrease from Saturday's 6,369 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is now 6,904, compared to last Sunday when it was 7,863.

There are currently 48,310 active cases in Aotearoa.

Nine people with Covid-19 have died in the past two days. Two were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, and three were in their 80s.

One of those who died was from Northland, three were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one from Wairarapa, two from Canterbury, and one was from South Canterbury.

This takes the total number of Covid-related deaths to 1,149.

383 people are currently in hospital with the virus, including nine in intensive care. Their average age is 60.