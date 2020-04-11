Families receive Whānau Ora essentials - 11.30am Newsbreak

* An elderly woman in her 90s in Christchurch became the second victim of the coronavirus outbreak in NZ, after the death of a 70-year-old woman on the West Coast on Sunday of last week. The Ministry of Health announcement Friday also confirmed 23 new cases of the virus in NZ, with 21 probable cases bringing the number of confirmed and probable to a combined total of 1,283. There are 16 people currently in hospital, including five in ICU in Hawke's Bay, Wellington, Waitematā, Counties Manukau and Southern DHBs, two of whom are in a critical condition. Meanwhile, a further 56 people have recovered from COVID-19 bringing the total to 373. As of Friday, 103 are Māori and 52 are Pacific Islanders.

* Whānau members in need of basic essentials living within the Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Raukawa and Rangitāne borders are receiving their Whānau Ora packs. Local iwi have been working closely with whānau to ensure the right support is provided during this time.

* A nationwide protest standing against 5G was called Friday, the protest was organised on social media within a private Facebook group called 'Kotahitanga Movement Aotearoa No 5G'. During these protests, people were advised to continue abiding by the 2 metre social distancing rule. Aotea Square was the rally point here in Auckland, here you can see that the square was heavily monitored by police who were aware of this gathering. A verbal warning was given to this group who made their way in from Manurewa to support the protest.

