Family violence Māori advisory group named

The government has announced a new tangata whenua ministerial advisory group to provide independent advice on family and sexual violence matters.

A team of 11 experts in whānau Māori wellbeing will provide advice on shaping family violence and sexual violence systems and responses that uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The group members are: Dr Maria Baker, Dr Moana Eruera (Ngāpuhi), Kim Eriksen-Downs, Lorraine Hawke, Denise Messiter, Katie Murray, Amokura Panoho, Whaea Hera Pierce, Poata Watene, Professor Denise Wilson and Tā Mark Solomon.

“Māori aspirations and expertise must be at the forefront of the work we are doing to ensure Aotearoa is a place where everyone can live a life free of family violence and sexual violence,” the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Marama Davidson said.

“Last year the Prime Minister and I launched Te Aorerekura, Aotearoa New Zealand’s first National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence.

“Te Aorerekura is bringing together government agencies, tangata whenua, service providers, and communities to create a stronger and more peaceful society.”

The minister said the new Tangata Whenua Ministerial Advisory Group would ensure mātauranga Māori is at the heart of how the government addresses violence in Aotearoa homes and communities.

The group would advise the government directly on best-practice solutions and approaches for working with, and for Māori whānau, she said.

“As we were developing Te Aorerekura, tangata whenua made it clear Māori needed an enduring, authentic and direct relationship with the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and a way to offer clear and unfiltered advice.”

“We have listened and the new advisory group will build on the progress we are making to establish an effective and trusted mana ki te mana Māori-Crown relationship in this space.

“The willingness of the appointees to take on this huge kaupapa is further evidence of our shared vision and purpose to eliminate violence in our whānau and communities,” Ms Davidson said.