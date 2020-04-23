Family violence spiked by 24% when lockdown started - Police Commissioner

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says that family harm crime is now at similar levels as it was to last year.

"For the first days of the Alert Level Four restrictions there was 24% rise in family harm related events. However the numbers stabilised to similar levels to last year by now," the Commissioner says.

He reminded the public that police have continued to make family harm a priority and encouraged anyone in a violent situation to call 111.

Commissioner Coster also reported on the COVID-19 related statistics.

There were 4,452 breaches of CDM or Health Act

Some 423 in the past 24 hours

There were 477 prosecutions

There were 3844 warnings issued

There were 131 youth referrals

Police conducted 2989 reassurance checks at essential facilities

There 3144 police patrols

Police has made 55,000 reports from public complaints about breaches

Of which 1,535 were made in the last 24 hrs

Commissioner Coster said that NZ Police do not encourage community checkpoints but acknowledge the vulnerability that some communities feel. Therefore, Commissioner Coster says that they will work with the community to ensure that the current checkpoints are safe and legal. He didn't forsee the continuation of checkpoints once we reach Alert Level Two.