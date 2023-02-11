A fan of Big Ben pies? Look out for Bigger Ben

Inspired by a Māori-owned food truck, a Samoan man has created a social media page showing how Samoan household food dishes are cooked.

The TikTok page, ‘A plate at a time’, has had over a million views in less than 12 months and its following is increasing.

The cook, Viselao ‘Bigger Ben’ Tominiko, says the first video got a grand reception from both Māori and Pasifika people.

“It was a food review. My fiancé Sue and I thought ‘let’s try to do a food review’. I was doing a voice-over of Captain Kaimoana, doing all this seafood stuff.

Then from there it was like the following Sunday, I think I did Faiai Elegi (coconut cream and fish) with kalo (taro).

That’s where it blew up from there and everyone was like ‘Oh man, you’re bringing back the memories,” he says.

Unique apron

Tominiko, who’s known as Bigger Ben to his followers says his name came from the classic Big Ben Pies and was told by his father to call himself Bigger Ben.

The TikTok sensation can be seen in his videos wearing a unique apron that has pictures of his fiancé Sue printed all over it.

It was a birthday present given by Sue and says he has received many positive comments on the apron.

“The men they’re like how do I get my wife to get me an apron like this without telling them that I want an apron.

“I’m like oh I don’t know how to, I just got shocked with the wife here when she ordered the apron for me, Tominiko says.

TikTok and other social media platforms are open to people’s opinions in their comment sections.

'Showing love’

Sue, who is responsible for recording and editing their footage, says their content hasn't always had a five-star rating.

“In terms of the hate comments, literally Ben just laughs at them and he’s always giggling. “But on the other hand, I'm like ‘Ew blah blah blah. Let me comment on this’ and he’s like ‘Oh just leave it’.

“That’s how we have just dealt with it and we focus on what matters the most and focus on those who actually love our content and those who are always showing love. So, big ups to them,” she says.

Tominiko grew up in Manurewa in the suburb of Randwick Park, which he thinks is seen as a ghetto by those Aucklanders.

The former De La Salle College student hopes his videos show a different career pathway for people in his area who wish to follow culinary pursuits.

‘Not a chef’

“That’s kind of one of the things that I wanted to send out with my videos, is that I'm just a normal guy. Because a lot of people think that I’m a chef. I'm not a chef, I'm just a person who loves to cook and who loves to eat.

“So I try all these different dishes and show them that you can make it as well. I'm just an ordinary person who’s making these dishes,” Tominiko says.

Tominiko and soon-to-be wife Sue are now filming vlogs in Europe and are looking forward to showing Pasfika cooking European cuisine.