Fans and whānau mourn 'Inga the Winger'

By James Perry

Tributes are pouring in around the world for former All Black, Manu Samoa rugby and Toa Samoa rugby league international Vainga Tuigamala.

Tuigamala, All Black number 900, took the rugby world by storm as a 19-year-old, making his debut for the All Blacks in 1989. He played 19 test matches before switching to rugby league in 1993, signing with English giants Wigan Warriors.

His childhood friend, Apollo Perelini, who would eventually join Tuigamala in the UK with Warrior's rivals St Helens led the tributes on social media.

