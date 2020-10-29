Far North District Council votes against to Māori seats

The Far North District Council will not have a Māori ward at the next local body elections after a vote by the council today ended in a deadlock of five votes for and five votes against.



The result of an even split in votes means the status quo remains.

Mayor John Carter, who voted against the motion, says the problem at the moment is there is too much misunderstanding and racism about the move for an informed decision to be made by the council.



"What I want to see is a given opportunity here to go out with our iwi leaders and say 'you need to understand what the benefits are going to be if we make this decision'", Carter says.

