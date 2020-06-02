Far North Iwi team up with police to fight family violence

Far North leaders are teaming up with police to fight family violence. Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa chair Haami Piripi says this new approach was created because the old ways weren't working.

It’s a new response to the issue of violence in the family.

“We’re intent on irradicating violence from our homes," Haami Piripi says.

The idea, Piripi says, is to create mana enhancing services that will help perpetrators to stop inflicting violence on their loved ones.

The method, he says, is to, "Lead men out of that arena safely. Make sure that our whānau are nurtured and looked after in that process.”

This means that reconciliation and rehabilitation are top priorities.