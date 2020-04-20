Far North Iwi: We will stay at Level 4 regardless

Ngāti Kurī and Te Aupōuri say that they will stay at Alert Level 4 regardless of the Prime Minister's announcement this afternoon.

In an effort to keep their community safe, Ngāti Kurī and Te Aupōuri recently held a workshop to understand the difference between Alert Levels 3 and 4.

They then consulted with their local kaumātua and ahikā who have asked that the iwi remains at Level 4, which will be reviewed weekly.

Ngāti Kurī signs to inform their iwi to stay safe - Post / Ngāti Kurī Facebook

Te Ao understands that iwi will 'patrol together' with local Police to ensure that the lockdown / Level 4 conditions are maintained in the area.

An 0800 number has been created so iwi members can ask questions and receive information - 0800 CUDDLE (0800 283 353).