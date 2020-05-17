A Far North kura has taken extra precautions around how they will operate in level two. Te Rāngi Aniwaniwa will continue online learning and students will remain at home to do so, however for a small minority of students whose parents have started back at work they will return to school tomorrow.
Far North kura takes extra level 2 precautions
By D'Angelo Martin
