An avid supporter of the Ngāti Porou East Coast rugby team, Ngāti Porou East Coast cowboy John Manuel was also a strong proponent for Ngāti Porou reo and tikanga. He died earlier this week.

Te Tairāwhiti reporter Te Kuru Dewes talks to Bailey Mackey, an NZ Rugby board member and former president of Ngāti Porou East Coast Rugby Union about Big John.