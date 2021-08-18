Fashion Week postponed

New Zealand Fashion Week was meant to be celebrating its 20th anniversary next week.

But, in light of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, the event will be held off until options have been worked through to host this year’s collections from designers across the industry, NZFW founder Dame Pieter Stewart says.

“It’s disappointing for our designers who have put so much work into the shows to be presented next week.”

In a media statement, NZFW assures ticket holders that anyone can get a refund directly through iTicket. Organisers will also provide more updates on its decisions over coming days.

“The reality is, we were always alert to the likelihood of another lockdown and are now actively working through the options of hosting this iconic event as soon as possible,” Stewart says.

As well as being the 20th year of NZFW, this year’s event would also be the first since 2019 – after last year’s was cancelled because of Covid-19.