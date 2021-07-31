Fat Freddy's Drop release new album ahead of nationwide tour

One of the country’s most popular bands, Fat Freddy’s drop, is releasing their latest album, Wairunga.

The album is recorded live, in Wairunga - Ngāti Kahungunu country and was filmed on a grass tennis court with a bush backdrop.

“We wanted to take out into the great outdoors and have the bush and the energy of all the trees and the wind,” says Ned Ngatae AKA ManRaro.

The album contains 5 new songs and will be released, with the concert available for audiences to live stream.

This trifecta body of work will be topped off with a nationwide tour beginning in early September, of which keyboardist Iain Gordon (Kuki Blaze) describes it as a Freddy’s show.

“We’re not sure what songs we are gonna play yet, but we will definitely have songs from the album. That’s the main focus,” he says.