Fat Freddy's Drop singer Dallas Tamaira gives us a tour of Kaikōura

Source / RNZ

By RNZ Music

Dallas Tamaira has always preferred to let his singing do the talking.

The Fat Freddy’s Drop vocalist and songwriter reckons quietness is a strong trait among those who hail from Kaikōura - the rugged coastal settlement that features strongly in his songs.

On a recent homecoming trip to write and record new material for a forthcoming solo project, Tamaira well and truly kicks out of his comfort zone by inviting a documentary crew, his family and RNZ along to experience his tūrangawaewae.

“Young Dallas would hate this,” Tamaira admits, as he hastily sets up a recording session amongst the chaos of a film crew.

Also on the Kaikōura mission are Dallas's music producer and dear old pal Devin Abrams (who is only in town for 24 hours), his two sons and his mum.

Time is tight as he’s also booked everyone onto a whale watch trip later in the afternoon.

Since the 2020 Covid lockdown, Dallas says he's seized the chance to do things differently – in his own words, he tells us why.

Dallas Tamaira and Yadana Shaw. Photo / Nick Paulsen

Credits: Kaikōura Calling: A Dallas Tamaira Project was made with the support of Creative NZ

Thanks to the Tamaira whanau for their aroha and support, Brett Cowan, Takahanga Marae, Jimmy, Whale Watch Kaikoura, South Pacific Helicopters NZ, Yadana Saw and Zen Yates-Fill at RNZ and Hayden Clavis

Director - Sarah Hunter / Creative Director - Dallas Tamaira / Production - Sarah Hunter, Michelle Healey, Lucas Purser / DOP - Jake Munro / 2nd Camera - Sarah Hunter / 1st AC - Ethan James / Editor - Ben Dickens / Colourist - Shyam Patel / Sound Recordist - Trent Williams / Sound Mix - Thomas Voyce / Stills - Nick Paulsen