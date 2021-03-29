Fatal crash closes West Auckland road

A person has died in a crash in West Auckland this morning.

Police were called to the scene of a serious crash on Triangle Road in Massey at about 3.40am this morning.

Reports reveal the car had crashed into a power pole.

One person died at the scene and another person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A part of Triangle Road has been closed with diversions by Lincoln Park Ave as the Serious Crash Unit investigates the cause of the crash.

Motorists are advised to expect some significant delays and take an alternative route if possible.

Bucklands Beach

Police are expected to name the young girl today who died in hospital from critical injuries sustained in a serious crash in Bucklands Beach last Tuesday.

The child died yesterday morning at Starship Hospital surrounded by family.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash which involved a pedestrian at Pigeon Mountain Primary School in Bucklands Beach on Tuesday, March 23.

A police spokesperson confirmed the next day a 77-year-old man has been forbidden from driving after the crash.

Senior Sergeant Anson Lin from Counties Manukau East Police says the investigation into the crash is continuing.

Ashburton

A person who was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the Ashburton Lakes area on Saturday has died.

The crash, on Hakatere Potts Road, was reported to Police at 1:35am on March 27.

The occupant of the vehicle was airlifted to hospital but died yesterday.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.