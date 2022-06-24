Fatal crash near Okaihau

A head-on collision between two cars towing trailers led to a fatality on State Highway 1 in Northland yesterday evening.

The crash happened north of Okaihau just after 7pm.

One of the car's drivers was killed and two people from the second car have moderate injuries

Earlier, another accident near Kaitaia just after 5pm resulted in at least one fatality. Emergency responders found two people in a serious but stable condition and two people in a serious condition. The latter two were airlifted to hospital and but one later died. The condition of the second person is unknown.

State Highway 1 was closed in that area while the Police Serious Crash Unit was attending to the accident.