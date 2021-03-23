Fatal police shooting of Tauranga man 'justified'

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police were justified in shooting Anthony Fane following a pursuit during which Fane shot at police officers several times on February 13, 2020.

Fane, 33, was from Tauranga, and died after being shot by Police who were returning fire.

Police say they attempted to stop Fane's vehicle as part of an investigation into a double homicide in the Tauranga suburb of Omanawa Falls.

Fane kept driving, then leaned out of his car door and fired gunshots at the police pursuing him.

“As noted by the IPCA, the officers involved displayed a high level of professionalism in relation to this matter,” Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor says.

“The officers were confronted with an offender who posed a significant risk, both to the officers themselves and to the general public.

"Mr Fane shot at the officers on five separate occasions while driving through busy residential areas in Tauranga."

District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor says during the pursuit Fane had stopped the vehicle at one point, got out and took deliberate aim at the police vehicle and fired another volley of shots.

Officers returned fire as Fane fled. He gradually stopped on the side of the road on State Highway 2, wounded.

Two of the officers fired a total of 49 rounds at Fane before his vehicle began rolling forward into some bushes, where the officers found Mr Fane.

Medical help was called but he died at the scene.

District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor says “I am confident the officers involved took the only option available to them in the circumstances to prevent further harm.”

The authority found that the officers were justified in shooting at Mr Fane under sections 39 and 48 of the Crimes Act 1961.

Background of double homicide

On February 11, 2020, Anthony Fane and his brother allegedly committed a double homicide at Omanawa Falls, Tauranga.

Fane is also believed to have killed his partner on February 9, 2020.

On 13 February 2020, four Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) officers in two separate vehicles were deployed on a "reassurance patrol" in response to the double homicide.

A pursuit ensued, in whichFane fired shots at the AOS officers while driving through busy residential areas in Tauranga.

A copy of the IPCA report can be found here.