Fatal shooting in Papatoetoe

In Papatoetoe, a man who was wielding a machete in the early hours of this morning has been shot dead by Police.

Police say they received 13 calls from worried and scared residents regarding the man's behaviour.

The man was reportedly using the machete to smash windows, damage cars and cut powerlines.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says despite repeated requests from an officer to the man to put down his weapon, he continued to advance on the officer and was shot.

Police say the man was provided immediate medical assistance however he died at the scene.

A scene examination is currently underway and a number of witnesses are being spoken with.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says this is a tragic outcome for all involved and our sympathies are with the deceased man's family, "We will ensure that Victim Support is available to them and will support them through this difficult process.

"Every day Police officers are put into complex and fast-moving situations where they have to make quick decisions in situations where there is risk to their lives and to members of the public.

"Their welfare is paramount to New Zealand Police and we have steps in place to make sure they are well supported," says Supt Rogers.

The man who was shot is still to be formally identified and next-of-kin advised.

Police have launched two investigations into the shooting and we have also notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA). The matter will also be referred to the Coroner.