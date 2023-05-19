Father and daughter weigh options to represent Te Pāti Māori in Hauraki-Waikato

By Maioha Panapa

A father and daughter are in the running to contest the Hauraki-Waikato electorate for Te Pāti Māori.

Māori broadcaster Potaka Maipi has confirmed Te Pāti Māori approached him and his daughter Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke to consider standing in the October elections.

However, Maipi indicated the party was looking for a youthful perspective and has discussed the possibility of his daughter being put forward as a potential candidate.

Maipi-Clarke (20) was delighted to be endorsed but said she had much to consider before making any decisions.

Labour Minister Nanaia Mahuta currently holds the seat with a majority of 68%. Labour also netted 64.7% of the party votes in the electorate.

Te Pāti Māori captured just 18% of votes for its candidate Donna Pokere-Phillips.

Maipi-Clarke acknowledged the hard work Nanaia Mahuta had done over the years. “If I were to go for the Hauraki-Waikato seat, I would be going up against the kaupapa of the party, not the person.”

The Parliamentary website states electorate candidates must be submitted by midday on September 15.

